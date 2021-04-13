Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 4,995 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,477 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Solar worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,203.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Solar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. 14,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

