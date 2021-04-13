Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,165. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,547,931. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.