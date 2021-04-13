Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 4.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $86.09. Approximately 10,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,063,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

