Function X Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Function X has a market cap of $94.74 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,067.65 or 0.99790359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 245,976,961 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.