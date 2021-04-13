Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Financial Contrast

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fury Gold Mines and McEwen Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 148.54%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and McEwen Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.69 McEwen Mining $117.02 million 4.47 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -6.71

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

Volatility and Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

