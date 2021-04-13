FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

