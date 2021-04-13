FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NEM opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $42,403,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

