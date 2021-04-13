Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,494,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,419,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,678,920 shares of company stock valued at $826,113,177 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.