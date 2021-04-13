Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NOK stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

