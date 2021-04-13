Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

