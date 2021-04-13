Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 234 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $701.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.60, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $665.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.