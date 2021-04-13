Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 629 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 4.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWMC opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

