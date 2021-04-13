GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. 366,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.