Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $25.00. 9,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 699,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $183,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,542.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

