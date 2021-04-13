Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $451.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.90 million and the lowest is $442.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $279.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

