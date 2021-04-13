Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) PT Raised to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price objective increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 6,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,558. The stock has a market cap of $124.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

