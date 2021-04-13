Giant (GIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 42.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $75,586.08 and approximately $17.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 256.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004028 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

