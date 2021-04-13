Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 274,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,306. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Glencore has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.