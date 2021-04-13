Glitch Price Tops $0.40 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Glitch has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00258495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00681513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,081.50 or 0.99783116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.73 or 0.00869578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,134,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.