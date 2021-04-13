Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

