Global Social Chain (GSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $223,885.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $223,885.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00083901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00626093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

