Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Holdings Decreased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

