Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GMLPP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 13,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

