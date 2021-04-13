Goose Finance Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $31.80 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.08 or 0.00035080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00053356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00083786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00618868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00033128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,524,799 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,599 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.