Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $634.55

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $634.55 and last traded at $628.76, with a volume of 15369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $590.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graham by 8,068.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Graham by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Graham by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

