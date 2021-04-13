Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

