Grassi Investment Management Acquires 225 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,526 shares of company stock valued at $106,499,213 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $262.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.31. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

