Grassi Investment Management Buys 1,475 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

