Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sony by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Sony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 219.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sony by 65.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony by 431.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

