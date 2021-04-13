Grassi Investment Management Takes $204,000 Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 28,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

