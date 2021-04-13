Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam grew its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $251.83 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $254.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

