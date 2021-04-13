Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

