Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 540.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

