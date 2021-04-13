Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 141,395 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,247,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32.

