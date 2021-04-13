Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 81.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTBAF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

GTBAF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

