Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBC opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

