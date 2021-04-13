Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of Great Western Bancorp worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.