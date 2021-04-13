Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,094,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWTI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 215,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,510. Greenway Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

