Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

GRTS stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $421.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,361,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.