Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRTS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

GRTS stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $421.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $8,361,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

