Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Brian Mcandrews Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $148,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $732,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

