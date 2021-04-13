Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.14 and the lowest is $3.94. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $18.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $19.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

GPI traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.86. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

