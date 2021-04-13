Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $51.46 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

