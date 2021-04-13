Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFED. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.