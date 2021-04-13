Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,033 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.