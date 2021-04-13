Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

