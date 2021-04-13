Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

BSAC opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

