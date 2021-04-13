Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

