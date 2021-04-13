Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Banner by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Banner by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

