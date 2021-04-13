Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GURE opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

